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Draft Central | 2026

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Cowboys open to trades before, during and after 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2026 at 05:11 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

04_22_ Press Conference

FRISCO, Texas – Similar to the Cowboys' 2026 pre-draft press conference, which featured an appearance from former President Bill Clinton and the news that Dallas will have WR George Pickens play on the franchise tag in 2026, the NFL Draft is a whirlwind.

What could create a storm in the 2026 NFL Draft is trades, and the Cowboys have not shied away from that being a possibility in the hours leading up to the draft, while it's going on, or after the dust settles.

"You could imagine getting a call right now and making a trade," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "Picks or players, you can imagine that. That hasn't usually been our experience, it has to happen when a team gets the urgency of having a player within striking range with where their pick's going to be, we all understand that. But certainly the nature of having extra picks in that first round gives more credence to some options here, and one of them would be [trading] up or down."

Jones followed up by saying that the Cowboys had already been receiving trade calls from other teams ahead of the first round of the draft, which begins Thursday night. However, it doesn't appear that Dallas is necessarily in a push to pick up the phone and explore a trade up scenario.

"I don't know that," Jones said when asked if the Cowboys would make calls to move up in the draft. "They're usually, candidly, better coming in than going out. The results are better for us."

That being said, Jones didn't shy away from the possibility that Dallas could be aggressive in making some sort of move in order to get a player they feel like is a difference maker.

"We're in a position that we can do some things, flexibility, that allow us if that opportunity were there and we could do a now thing regarding the financial of it, we've probably had more flexibility than we've had in years past." Jones said.

With the amount of needs the Cowboys have on the roster, namely on defense, the option to trade back and acquire more capital/players to fill those needs is very much in play as well.

"It can work both ways. You can improve your team moving back if you make the right selections, because you get more players," Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones said. "Sometimes more is better than one. Obviously, we look at both, and the value it takes to either move up or what value we get for moving back. That's true every year." Stephen

There's value in both arguments. It's on the Cowboys to ultimately make the decision that they feel most benefits what the roster needs. Through pre-draft meetings, mock draft simulations and everything in between, Jerry Jones feels like the organization is prepared for whatever comes their way.

"We're as ready as I can ever remember," Jones said. "We have all anticipated getting to be in this draft, and if we can get more value out of the draft than just where the picks line you right now. That'll be where you go from. Obviously, if we got something that really excited you going down, logic tells you there's something sitting there that you might ought to look at too."

Since 1989, the Cowboys have made 73 draft-day trades. History shows they're willing to wheel and deal while the clock is ticking. That said, Dallas will still be looking at the trade market after all 257 picks this weekend to address remaining needs on their roster, and have begun conversations with teams about players that they would be interested in acquiring.

"We're talking currently to teams about players, veteran players, that could certainly help us in situations that we weren't able to necessarily get accomplished in free agency," Stephen Jones said. "I think we did a lot to improve our football team, but we didn't check every box. Obviously we have quite a few needs and we didn't check every box, but we'll certainly continue to have those [conversations]. I always say it, player acquisition's not going to be over after the draft either. That's how we got George Pickens. So we'll continue to look for ways to improve our football team."

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys were thought to be going after a wide receiver and ended up taking guard Tyler Booker out of Alabama. With the need for wide receiver not address, Dallas sent a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for Pickens.

Could the Cowboys do that again at a position like linebacker, which was the only position on defense they didn't make an addition at in free agency? What about EDGE? Regardless of when or which position it may be at, everything is on the table.

"There's every kind of trade possible over these next few days," Jerry Jones said. "Players on other rosters, draft picks, all of that is very much in play."

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