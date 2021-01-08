Cowboys Part Ways With DC Mike Nolan

"I totally underestimated the impact of not being with the team early through the spring and through training camp," Jones said. "With the change in coaching, and if you will, especially on the defensive side of the line, if you will, a change in technique, a change in some philosophy there."

All told, the Cowboys surrendered 473 points on the season – good enough for No. 28 in the NFL and the worst mark in franchise history. They also ranked 31st in the league in run defense allowing an average of 159 yards per game.

Those statistics, among others, have led to speculation about Nolan's job status since as far back as October – speculation that Cowboys executives have sidestepped, for the most part. As recently as Friday morning, McCarthy was asked about Nolan and said he was still in the process of evaluating his entire staff.

"That's what we're working on. We're working on all the coaches, frankly. That's what this process is about. You've got to take the emotion, the disappointment of what 6-10 is – regardless of COVID and all the other challenges we had. I think it's important to put everything on the table, and that's what this process is, and it's the same one I've done every year as a head coach."

McCarthy said his exit interviews will continue through next week, but clearly a decision has been reached about Nolan.