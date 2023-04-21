Cowboys Pick Up 5th-Year Option For CeeDee Lamb

Lamb had 107 receptions in 2022, the third-most in Cowboys history. His 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches were also career-highs.

This option not only keeps Lamb in the mix for two more years, but also paves the way for a possible franchise tag for Trevon Diggs after next year. Diggs is entering the final year of his four-year contract.

This marks the first time since 2016 (Ezekiel Elliott) the Cowboys have picked up a fifth-year option on a player. The Cowboys didn't have a 2019 first-round pick (Amari Cooper trade) and the year before, decided against picking up Leighton Vander Esch's option as the 2018 first-round pick. Taco Charlton, the first-round pick in 2017, was no longer on the roster after three seasons. Zeke's option was picked up but he signed a long-term deal before the start of the 2019 season.