Cowboys prepare for short week ahead of Thanksgiving

The disadvantage that has existed in the past does not exist in 2023 as the Cowboys and Commanders will have the same amount of time to prepare for Thursday's clash.

"Everyone has to play on Thursday now, so it's not like we're at a disadvantage here," veteran offensive lineman Zack Martin said. "Everyone's gotta do it. Washington played yesterday just like us. It's one of those things that each year you know you'll have a Thursday night game. It's tough to recover for but it's an even playing field. Everybody's gotta do it."

Despite the quick turnaround, the expectation remains the same as it counts just like every other game on the schedule.

"I think this is my first time playing on Thanksgiving," veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. "I've played on Thursday nights, so you get used to it. The thing is the recovery part within a week. It's still football, you just gotta go out and execute."

For the young players, the turnaround may be a little easier, but the method remains the same.

"Just get your body right and get your mind right," second-year cornerback DaRon Bland said. "Ain't too much to say."

The short week may create some problems that require diligence in physical recovery, but the opportunity to play on Thanksgiving each year still remains a big deal for the Cowboys as they look for their third consecutive win.