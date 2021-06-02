Cowboys-Rams Joint Practices A Possibility

FRISCO, Texas – Training camp details are still being finalized, including the Cowboys' tentative plans to return to Oxnard, California, but the club's stay on the West Coast could include some joint practice sessions with the L.A. Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters last week that Cowboys-Rams practices were in the plans at some point in preseason.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones recently said "systems are on go" regarding camp in Oxnard this year, though there are still details to work out. Last week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he'll make a trip to scout the Oxnard location once plans are finalized.

In 2020, McCarthy's first year as head coach, the Cowboys stayed home for training camp at Ford Center at The Star due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This wouldn't be the first instance of the Cowboys and Rams practicing together in the preseason. The Rams visited Oxnard in 2015 for a joint practice that was cut short by a skirmish on the field between players from both teams.

There are a few connections between this year's teams. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel spent many years in the same role with the Rams, as did Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis with Dallas. Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein spent the first eight years of his career with the Rams. L.A. assistants Wes Phillips and Kevin Carberry previously were on the staffs of former Cowboys head coaches Wade Phillips and Jason Garrett.