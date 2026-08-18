Cowboys react to Von Miller signing: 'He's gonna be my DeMarcus Ware'

OXNARD, Calif. — Coming off of a strong defensive showing by the backups in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys weren't apt to stand by and wait to find out if their pass rush will be good enough to help Dak Prescott and the offense try to end a thirty-year famine.
On Sunday, less than 24 hours after arriving back at Oxnard for the final week of training camp in Southern California, the team agreed to terms with seven-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller — the future first ballot Hall of Famer receiving his ramp-up timeline as he grabs a pen to sign his new deal.
Miller's excitement poureth over, following his list of social media posts hinting at joining the Cowboys with interviews that doubled down on his elation en route to the DeSoto native joining his hometown team for the first time in his illustrious NFL career.
Needless to say, the Cowboys are equally thrilled to finally have the living legend in their uniform.
Rashan Gary:
"Oh man, it's an honor and privilege. You get a chance to work with a future Hall of Famer. I've been able to work out with him in the offseason, and got to pick his brain. So it's going to be completely different. Having him right beside me, able to get tips from him, and talking about what he is able to bring to the defense, bring to the defensive line, man — more pressure, more confidence, and more swagger. A lot more guys that you need to account for. I'm happy, excited."
Donovan Ezeiruaku:
"I thought it was going to happen. I've been talking to him since the [2026] Sack Summit, and it was in the air. We were talking about the possibilities. … I pretty much thought it was a possibility, for sure. … He's been in the game for a while: All-Pro guy, Super Bowl MVP, Super Bowl champion.
"He brings a lot of knowledge and experience for myself and [Malachi Lawrence], and the younger guys in the game. It'll be a great help to us, and that's something that we discussed. He wants to be that guy and that teammate for us as well as contribute, obviously.
"… He said he wanted to be [DeMarcus Ware] for me, if that makes sense. And coming from a guy that's a Hall of Famer — he'll be a first ballot, in my opinion — that means a lot. That means he sees the potential in myself, but not only just me, but also in [Malachi and others]. It'll be a great help."
Brian Schottenheimer:
"What I love about Von is we've got a lot of inside information [from pass rush specialist consultant Brian 'BT' Jordan], and knowledge about him as a player. Certainly, what he's accomplished is incredible, but what you hear about him as a teammate is even more incredible. My few conversations with him, he's really excited about being part of what we're building here, and he's going to add a lot, not just on the field, but off the field as well.
"I think we're creating competition at that spot. … Is this where he comes in and takes over? Any of that? He's just another really good player that we're adding to the addition of Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Malachi Lawrence. James Houston played great the other night, Sam Williams, Tyrus Wheat, Isaiah Land, Marist [Liufau] — it's deep, and you can never have enough pass rushers.
"He's the type of guy we need. Yeah, I think him talking about how much he can help some of these young guys. Let's be honest. You know, Malachi is a young player, Ezeiruaku is still a young player. The influence, sitting in meetings with him and watching film, that's really powerful, and the guy has no ego. He wants to win. He's a huge fan of the Cowboys, obviously, growing up in Texas, and I know he's told you guys about his dad, and this is his home.
"I am very, very excited to add him to our football team, and look forward to getting him here and getting him some work."
Jerry Jones:
"You get someone that's been there and done that. He trains with our consulting trainer and, boy, he had been telling us, for all this past year, boy, if we could get him — he knew firsthand, because he works with him all the time, and knew that he could help us. And, of course, that trainer is working with all of our guys.
"We feel real good, but the main thing is, Michael Irvin said it. I was just sitting with him during practice, and he said, 'He's always wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy, to play for the Cowboys.'
"And then Irvin said, 'That means a lot.' It does mean a lot. He's a veteran that can really bring a great aspect to the team, from the team concept. And he really wants to be here. We want him here. And we believe he can come in here and really give us some additional pressure on the other quarterback."