Cowboys react to Von Miller signing: 'He's gonna be my DeMarcus Ware'

Brian Schottenheimer:

"What I love about Von is we've got a lot of inside information [from pass rush specialist consultant Brian 'BT' Jordan], and knowledge about him as a player. Certainly, what he's accomplished is incredible, but what you hear about him as a teammate is even more incredible. My few conversations with him, he's really excited about being part of what we're building here, and he's going to add a lot, not just on the field, but off the field as well.

"I think we're creating competition at that spot. … Is this where he comes in and takes over? Any of that? He's just another really good player that we're adding to the addition of Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Malachi Lawrence. James Houston played great the other night, Sam Williams, Tyrus Wheat, Isaiah Land, Marist [Liufau] — it's deep, and you can never have enough pass rushers.

"He's the type of guy we need. Yeah, I think him talking about how much he can help some of these young guys. Let's be honest. You know, Malachi is a young player, Ezeiruaku is still a young player. The influence, sitting in meetings with him and watching film, that's really powerful, and the guy has no ego. He wants to win. He's a huge fan of the Cowboys, obviously, growing up in Texas, and I know he's told you guys about his dad, and this is his home.

"I am very, very excited to add him to our football team, and look forward to getting him here and getting him some work."

Jerry Jones:

"You get someone that's been there and done that. He trains with our consulting trainer and, boy, he had been telling us, for all this past year, boy, if we could get him — he knew firsthand, because he works with him all the time, and knew that he could help us. And, of course, that trainer is working with all of our guys.

"We feel real good, but the main thing is, Michael Irvin said it. I was just sitting with him during practice, and he said, 'He's always wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy, to play for the Cowboys.'