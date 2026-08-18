Cowboys reveal Von Miller timeline for training camp, preseason

Miller had a sack in that game against the Eagles, by the way, to Schottenheimer's point. The two-time Super Bowl Champion and seven-time All-Pro finished his campaign with the Commanders with a team-high nine sacks, and in only 420 defensive reps, the lowest of his illustrious career.

That means there's still air left in those tires, and adding the hometown guy — Miller is from DeSoto, just south of Dallas — to a roster hoping to shore up its pass rush for 2026.