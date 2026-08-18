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Training Camp | 2026

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Cowboys reveal Von Miller timeline for training camp, preseason

Aug 17, 2026 at 07:34 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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OXNARD, Calif. — Yes, Von Miller is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys. The team agreed to terms with the future first ballot Hall of Fame pass rusher on Sunday, on a one-year deal for 2026, to add him to Christian Parker's defense with the hopes of helping them flip from worst to potentially first in short order.

Miller won't be allowed to hit the ground running in Oxnard though, and for good reason. The 37-year-old former Super Bowl MVP hasn't taken a snap since Jan. 4, the final game of the Washington Commanders season.

Don't expect Miller to participate in the joint practice against the New Orleans Saints, and there's a slim-to-none chance he takes the field in the final Oxnard practice on Thursday.

"We're not gonna rush him out there," said head coach Brian Schottenheimer. "There's no need to do that. It's more getting him around the fellas, getting him with [outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe) and [Christian Parker] and the defensive staff.

"He's gonna be in a ramp up.  I'm pretty sure he hasn't forgotten how to rush the passer or play football, so we'll be smart with him. I think he gets in tonight, and we'll get rolling with him tomorrow."

Miller had a sack in that game against the Eagles, by the way, to Schottenheimer's point. The two-time Super Bowl Champion and seven-time All-Pro finished his campaign with the Commanders with a team-high nine sacks, and in only 420 defensive reps, the lowest of his illustrious career.

That means there's still air left in those tires, and adding the hometown guy — Miller is from DeSoto, just south of Dallas — to a roster hoping to shore up its pass rush for 2026.

After a short stay in Southern California, Miller will break camp with the Cowboys on Friday and return to Dallas, likely to make his practice debut when training camp resumes at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday, Aug. 25, though that is still to-be-determined.

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