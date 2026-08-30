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News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys agree to terms on trade sending OT Nate Thomas to Texans

Aug 30, 2026 at 04:21 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_30_ Nate Thomas

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a trade that will send offensive tackle Nate Thomas to the Houston Texans for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Thomas, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in 2024 out of Louisiana. After spending his rookie season on IR, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for Dallas in 2025, starting in four games.

When Thomas filled in as a starter last season, he primarily played left tackle, but during training camp was has worked as a swing tackle over the course of his NFL career. Now, he'll have a chance to compete for more playing time in Houston.

At the beginning of the offseason, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Thomas and Tyler Guyton would be competing for the starting left tackle job. A few weeks into training camp, Schottenheimer said Guyton would remain with the first-team offense as the team wanted to see more consistency from Thomas.

"We talked to Nate and said, 'Nate needs to show us a little bit more consistent play to push for that,'" Schottenheimer said. "And so I know we had told you guys about the rotation, so Tyler [Guyton] will stay at left tackle. Excited to see how Nate handles that challenge. But Tyler's playing really, really well."

The Cowboys added to their offensive tackle room on Saturday when they traded for Steelers tackle Broderick Jones, who has also played on both the left and right side of the offensive line. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said after Dallas' preseason finale against the Saints that the team had a plan for the offensive tackle room.

"We've seen some guys that we might make some shifting around if it called for it," Jones said. "But we've got a good plan. We'll see where we go from here, it's not over yet."

As the time to trim the roster down to 53 players inches closer and closer, the Cowboys' offensive tackle room now includes Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele, Broderick Jones and fourth-round pick Drew Shelton.

The deadline for the Cowboys, and all 31 other NFL teams, to have their initial 53-man rosters is 5:00 p.m. CT.

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