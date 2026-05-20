Tyler Smith on position conversations, Tyler Booker's second year, more

Speaking of remaining on the field, the Cowboys are set to be the fourth-most traveled team in the NFL in 2026 with 27,980 miles projected to be scaled as Dallas makes a pair of trips to the west coast and Rio de Janeiro. With that kind of travel workload, Smith understands the increased importance of ensuring physical wellbeing.

"I think the biggest thing is taking care of your body, especially when you know you're going to be traveling long distances, long flights," Smith said. "Schotty has a great plan for us vets. I get a bigger seat, I'm graduated, so I'm extremely happy with those developments. And then the plane ride is nothing to me, I'm sleep most of the way."

Up in first class with Smith is Dak Prescott, who is heading into year 11 with the Cowboys. This offseason, Prescott said he's gotten off to a faster start to his offseason as he was healthy, compared to a hamstring injury hindering his beginning to the offseason following the 2024 season. For Smith, he sees Prescott's approach to each offseason as a model of steadiness.

"It's great to see it because he's just so consistent," Smith said of Prescott. "I feel like he's attacked every offseason the same way healthy or not. Especially seeing him come off the hamstring [injury] the year before, just how he attacked his rehab day in and day out and how he was consistently always pushing himself to be elite. It's great to see and it's something that he's continued to do."

Both Prescott and Smith have more than graduated to earning their first-class seats on Cowboys' chartered flights to games. It's still early, but incoming second-year guard Tyler Booker may be getting some extra legroom soon as he looks to build on a strong start from his rookie season, where he started 14 games opposite of Smith at right guard.