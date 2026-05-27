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News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys announce dates/times for 2026 preseason schedule

May 27, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

05_27_ Cowboys at Seahawks

FRISCO, Texas – The preseason opponents were announced along with the NFL schedule two weeks ago, but now we have official dates and times for the games.

The Cowboys have announced the schedule for their three preseason contests, beginning with the defending champion Seahawks. The Cowboys will not only make a regular-season trip to Seattle in December, but they'll also kick off the exhibition slate on Aug. 15 at Lumen Field.

The Cowboys are expected to arrive in Oxnard for training camp in late July, so the trip to Seattle will come near the end of a nearly four-week stay. Camp is expected to wrap up on Aug. 21, when the team heads to Arizona for an Aug. 22 game against the Cardinals. Like the Seahawks, the Cardinals will also face the Cowboys in the regular season (Nov. 1 at home).

Once the Cowboys return to Dallas following the Cardinals game, they'll have a quick turnaround to face the Saints at home in the only preseason game at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff against the Saints—who are coached by former Cowboys quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore—is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.

Because there is an odd number of regular-season games (17), teams alternate having more home games between the preseason and regular season. This year, the Cowboys have just one home preseason game and two on the road, but they will host nine regular-season games and play eight on the road.

However, one of those "home" games will be played in Brazil - Sept. 27 vs. Baltimore in Rio de Janeiro - meaning the Cowboys will actually play just eight games at AT&T Stadium.

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