Cowboys announce dates/times for 2026 preseason schedule

FRISCO, Texas – The preseason opponents were announced along with the NFL schedule two weeks ago, but now we have official dates and times for the games.

The Cowboys have announced the schedule for their three preseason contests, beginning with the defending champion Seahawks. The Cowboys will not only make a regular-season trip to Seattle in December, but they'll also kick off the exhibition slate on Aug. 15 at Lumen Field.

The Cowboys are expected to arrive in Oxnard for training camp in late July, so the trip to Seattle will come near the end of a nearly four-week stay. Camp is expected to wrap up on Aug. 21, when the team heads to Arizona for an Aug. 22 game against the Cardinals. Like the Seahawks, the Cardinals will also face the Cowboys in the regular season (Nov. 1 at home).