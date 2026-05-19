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Offseason | 2026

Sam Williams found a way to both stay & move  

May 19, 2026 at 02:24 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

05_19_ Sam Williams

FRISCO, Texas - Back in mid-March, Sam Williams became a free agent for the first time in his career. While he expected interest from around the league, there was only one call he was truly waiting for the Cowboys.

Even with the opportunity to move on, Williams never really wanted to leave Dallas.

"It was a no-brainer," Williams said of his decision to stay with the Cowboys. "I got other offers at other places, but once the Cowboys wanted me back, it was a no-brainer."

On the surface, it may seem like Williams simply preferred the familiarity of Dallas and didn't want to relocate. In reality, though, staying with the Cowboys will still bring change, specifically, a shift in position.

Previously listed as a defensive end in the team's 4-3 scheme, Williams is embracing a new role under defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

"I'm going to be an outside linebacker," Williams said last week at the Cowboys' Home Run Derby in Frisco. "I can use my speed and my strength more. I can just be me."

While it might sound like a major adjustment, the position isn't new to him.

"This is what I did at Ole Miss," Williams said. "I'm very happy."

Williams also praised Parker's approach, noting the discipline and clarity he brings to the defense.

"He ain't coming to play around. He's straightforward with what he wants," Williams said. "He didn't ask any questions. He just told us how he wants it, and that's the way it's going to be."

Now nearly two full years removed from the ACL and MCL tears he suffered during 2024 training camp, Williams says he's feeling "extremely better." After missing that entire season, he returned in 2025 to play all 17 games, making five starts.

Williams signed a one-year, $3 million deal for the 2026 season, meaning he could find himself in a similar situation next offseason. For now, though, that uncertainty is only adding fuel to his approach.

"It motivates me a lot. I just stay in the moment, though," he said. "I'm enjoying the process with OTAs. I'm learning a lot from the coaches and just taking it one day at a time."

Reliant Home Run Derby | 2026

Views of the Dallas Cowboys from the Reliant Home Run Derby at Dr Pepper Ballpark home of the Frisco Rough Riders in Frisco, Texas.

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