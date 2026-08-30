Sam Williams, Jaydon Blue among 39 roster moves as Cowboys trim roster to 53

FRISCO, Texas - While nothing is ever set in stone, the Cowboys have at least made their first attempt to get the roster down to 53 players. In doing so, the team moved 39 players off the roster, mostly through waivers, before the NFL's deadline on Sunday, mandating all teams finish the business day with a 53-player roster.

Among the notable cuts for the Cowboys were running backs Jayden Blue, Israel Abanikanda and Phil Mafah, along with Sam Williams, a second-round pick from 2022. The team also traded offensive tackle Nate Thomas to the Texans in exchange for a 2027 draft pick.

Over the next 24 hours, expect plenty of changes around the league, and likely with the Cowboys as they try to retain some of their players on the practice squad. Players who have made the 53-man roster on Sunday, might not be on the team by Monday or Tuesday. Nearly 900 players have been cut league-wide over the weekend, making it a mad scramble for teams to evaluate the waiver-wire and try to see if there's a better fit for their current team.

Here are the Cowboys official moves on Sunday:

Traded:

Nate Thomas, OT (Sent to Houston for draft picks)

Waived (28)

RB Israel Abanikanda

LB Justin Barron

RB Jaydon Blue

CB Trikweze Bridges

CB Josh Butler

S Zion Childress

RB Jashaun Corbin

DT Tommy Dunn

G Chris Glaser

T Sebastian Gutierrez

WR Jordan Hudson

T Marcellus Johnson

G Trevor Keegan

TE Zack Kuntz

LB Isaiah Land

RB Phil Mafah

DT Dayo Odeleye

LB Langston Patterson

T Shiyazh Pete

WR Anthony Smith

WR Jaden Smith

CB Reddy Steward

DT Jay Toia

TE Michael Trigg

TE Mitch Van Vooren

G DJ Wingfield

DT DJ Withers

S Julius Wood

Released (7)

WR Tyler Johnson

CB Derioin Kendrick

C Nick Leverett

WR Denzel Mims

LB Curtis Robinson

WR Marquez Valeds-Scantling

LB Sam Williams

Waived/Injured (1)

TE DJ Rogers

Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return (2)