Sam Williams, Jaydon Blue among 39 roster moves as Cowboys trim roster to 53

FRISCO, Texas - While nothing is ever set in stone, the Cowboys have at least made their first attempt to get the roster down to 53 players. In doing so, the team moved 39 players off the roster, mostly through waivers, before the NFL's deadline on Sunday, mandating all teams finish the business day with a 53-player roster.
Among the notable cuts for the Cowboys were running backs Jayden Blue, Israel Abanikanda and Phil Mafah, along with Sam Williams, a second-round pick from 2022. The team also traded offensive tackle Nate Thomas to the Texans in exchange for a 2027 draft pick.
Over the next 24 hours, expect plenty of changes around the league, and likely with the Cowboys as they try to retain some of their players on the practice squad. Players who have made the 53-man roster on Sunday, might not be on the team by Monday or Tuesday. Nearly 900 players have been cut league-wide over the weekend, making it a mad scramble for teams to evaluate the waiver-wire and try to see if there's a better fit for their current team.
Here are the Cowboys official moves on Sunday:
Traded:
- Nate Thomas, OT (Sent to Houston for draft picks)
Waived (28)
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- LB Justin Barron
- RB Jaydon Blue
- CB Trikweze Bridges
- CB Josh Butler
- S Zion Childress
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- DT Tommy Dunn
- G Chris Glaser
- T Sebastian Gutierrez
- WR Jordan Hudson
- T Marcellus Johnson
- G Trevor Keegan
- TE Zack Kuntz
- LB Isaiah Land
- RB Phil Mafah
- DT Dayo Odeleye
- LB Langston Patterson
- T Shiyazh Pete
- WR Anthony Smith
- WR Jaden Smith
- CB Reddy Steward
- DT Jay Toia
- TE Michael Trigg
- TE Mitch Van Vooren
- G DJ Wingfield
- DT DJ Withers
- S Julius Wood
Released (7)
- WR Tyler Johnson
- CB Derioin Kendrick
- C Nick Leverett
- WR Denzel Mims
- LB Curtis Robinson
- WR Marquez Valeds-Scantling
- LB Sam Williams
Waived/Injured (1)
- TE DJ Rogers
Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return (2)
- LB Marist Liufau
- CB Devin Moore