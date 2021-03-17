Offseason | 2021

Cowboys Release Longtime Punter Chris Jones

Mar 17, 2021 at 02:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Release-Longtime-Punter-Chris-Jones-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have released long-time punter Chris Jones, creating salary cap space as free agency officially begins Wednesday.

Jones' release makes 2020 newcomer Hunter Niswander the only punter on the current roster, though it's always possible the Cowboys could bring in another punter before training camp.

Jones has a career 44.5-yard average, though the last two seasons (42.6 in 2020, 41.6 in 2019) were his two lowest averages since becoming the Cowboys' full-time punter in 2013. He spent the final eight games of 2020 on injured reserve following abdominal surgery.

Niswander averaged 47.2 yards in the final eight games, tying for ninth-best in the league.

Jones signed a four-year extension in 2017 worth nearly $9 million. He had one year left on his deal at a $2 million base salary.

Last week, the Cowboys created roughly $17 million additional salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of starting offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins.

Related Content

news

FA Recap Day 3: Slow Start; Veteran P Released

The official start of free agency was a slower one. But the Cowboys did have some official news that will affect the special teams.
news

FA Recap Day 2: Awuzie, Dalton Exit; ST Ace Returns

The second day of free agency saw some additions to the Cowboys' roster, but was overshadowed by a couple of high-profile departures.
news

Dalton Headed To Chicago With Chance To Start

QB Andy Dalton reportedly has reached a one-year free agent deal with the Bears.
news

Cowboys Nearing Deal With Veteran OT Nsekhe

The Cowboys appear to be on the board now in signing new players in free agency. 
news

Chido Awuzie Agrees To Deal With Bengals

Awuzie is expected to sign a three-year contract with Cincinnati, according to NFL Media and reports
news

Cowboys To Tender Two Restricted Free Agents

The Cowboys look likely to retain two of their restricted free agents.
news

A Special, Previously Untold Dak Draft Story

Wade Wilson, the late former Cowboys quarterback and quarterbacks coach, was always a staunch supporter of Dak Prescott when he served as Prescott's position coach from 2016-17.
news

What To Expect From The Start Of Free Agency

NFL free agency got underway on Monday morning, as teams began taking advantage of the league's "legal tampering" window. What does that means for the Cowboys' free agency plans?
news

What's Next For OT: Did They Develop Some Depth?

The Cowboys obviously lost two key players in tackles La'el Collins and Tyron Smith last year. But in the process, did the team actually add some needed depth?
news

Spagnola: Just Maybe We Are Back To The Future

How Wednesday's press conference to announce Dak's signing was thankfully just like old times.
news

With Dak's Deal, Staubach's QB Advice Rings True

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has never forgotten the quarterback advice he got from arguably the greatest quarterback in team history.
Advertising