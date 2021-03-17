Cowboys Release Longtime Punter Chris Jones

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have released long-time punter Chris Jones, creating salary cap space as free agency officially begins Wednesday.

Jones' release makes 2020 newcomer Hunter Niswander the only punter on the current roster, though it's always possible the Cowboys could bring in another punter before training camp.

Jones has a career 44.5-yard average, though the last two seasons (42.6 in 2020, 41.6 in 2019) were his two lowest averages since becoming the Cowboys' full-time punter in 2013. He spent the final eight games of 2020 on injured reserve following abdominal surgery.

Niswander averaged 47.2 yards in the final eight games, tying for ninth-best in the league.

Jones signed a four-year extension in 2017 worth nearly $9 million. He had one year left on his deal at a $2 million base salary.