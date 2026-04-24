Cowboys respond to trade rumors involving George Pickens

FRISCO, Texas — George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys have come to terms with the fact he will enter the 2026 NFL season under the franchise tag, talks of a long-term deal being halted until next offseason. And now the Pro Bowl wide receiver has notified the team that he intends to sign his tender ahead of the start of the offseason program.

This will fully guarantee Pickens' salary at $27.3 million for the coming season.

The timing of the news — arriving only hours ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL Draft — led to speculation from outside of the building that the Cowboys and Pickens were on the verge of parting ways, but the team's front office says that couldn't be further from the truth, and that they're, in fact, being pleasantly surprised Pickens has planned to sign his tag so soon.

"We have no intention of moving George," executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said in the press conference following Day 1 of the NFL Draft. We're fired up about him signing his [tag], because it means he's ready to come in here and get to work. ... We have zero intention of moving [him]."

This isn't a new stance, but instead one that hammers home what owner and general manager Jerry Jones, as well as head coach Brian Schottenheimer, have repeatedly stated over the past several weeks when asked about Pickens' future in Dallas.

"Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans in mind for Pickens," Jerry Jones said from the league meetings in late March.

As noted, Schottenheimer joins the Joneses in being in lockstep about Pickens.

"G.P. loves it here [and] we love G.P. ," Schottenheimer said at the league meetings. "We have plans for G.P. to be here for a long time, so we'll let the business side of this thing play out and see where it goes."

Pickens has often made it clear he wants to remain in Dallas, his relationship within the locker room — most especially with All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (whom he has spent a lot of time this offseason with) — and the coaching staff taking center stage for a player who once carried an unfavorable narrative from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.