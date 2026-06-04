Tyler Guyton reacts to Cowboys opening up left tackle competition

"I feel like coming into the league, I had a lot to learn. And I feel like I've learned something," Guyton said. "I've gotten stronger, I've gotten better at football, learning more techniques and things like that. It's just a learning process and I'm going to continue to try to advance for this next season."

Guyton was pushing to return at the end of last season, but ultimately said wasn't healthy enough to come back on the field. This offseason though, he is healthy, and it's allowed him to be aggressive in his approach to prepare for an important third season.

"It's been good," Guyton said of his work going into the offseason. "It's my second time around going through an offseason, so I feel like I was able to attack the things that I needed to be better. I had a good offseason."

What's the biggest thing that Guyton has been looking to improve going into year three?

"My strength," Guyton said. "I feel like that's one of the biggest models of offensive linemen, and something I need to work on."

To help with strength, among other things, former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been a frequent visitor to the Star in Frisco, and was even in the building on Thursday. Guyton sees Smith's information as invaluable for himself and the position room.

"He's been a big help for us as offensive linemen," Guyton said of Smith. "His presence in our room and on the field with us is incredible. There's not really much that you can't learn from a guy like Tyron Smith. He knows everything about football, especially the left tackle position."

Having played the left tackle position himself at a high level, Smith has passed down knowledge to Guyton, and posture paired with strength is something Guyton is looking to copy from Smith's game.

"His posture is something that I really am trying to take from him," Guyton said. "He tells me that my posture is going to be where my money is at. Posture on contact is everything. If you don't have good posture, you're not going to win the play."