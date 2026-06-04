George Pickens absent from voluntary OTAs, expected at mandatory minicamp

As for what the timeline is for Pickens to report, it's fairly simple. With his tag signed, a fine will apply if he isn't present for three-day mandatory minicamp starting June 16.

That isn't something Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are anticipating being an issue.

"I expect he'll be here [for minicamp], and I think he's in a good spot," Schottenheimer added. "I know he's handling his business, and I know he misses his teammates. We miss him, too. You guys know how we feel about him — we love him, and this is just part of the business."

Pickens has continued training all offseason outside of the building to remain in-shape and ready to go for when he does report to the mandatory portion of the program, and that includes several throwing sessions with All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott, who has continually pointed out how locked in Pickens has been.

"The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he's going to be there," Prescott said in late May. "He's a hell of a talent. We've thrown this offseason, so I'm comfortable with where he's at and I'm excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling."