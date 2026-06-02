 Skip to main content
Advertising

3 Points | 2026

3 Points: Dee Winters eyes growth with Cowboys after career-best year

Jun 02, 2026 at 01:51 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

06_03_ 3 Points

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with linebacker Dee Winters.

0

In trading a fifth-round pick to the 49ers for Winters during the NFL Draft, the Cowboys added a much-needed experienced player to a position that didn't have a lot of options after missing out on some free agents during the offseason. Now, the question is where Winters plays his linebacker spot.

A lot is made of the MIKE linebacker position, and rightfully so, as they're crucial at communicating the defensive play calls to every level of the defense. In the past, Winters has played at the WILL linebacker spot, and explained that he has no in-game experience handling the MIKE responsibilities, which could point to where he'll play in Christian Parker's defense.

"Last year is when they started kind of implementing me in that spot a little bit," Winters said. "As far as experience, I really haven't had any. I've only done a few practices with the green dot, so that'll be new, but it's a first time for everything and I'm willing to do whatever it takes."

101

Last season, the 49ers dealt with a multitude of injuries across their roster, which gave other players that maybe hadn't seen as much playing time in the past get more opportunities. Winters was one of those players who saw an increased role on defense and ended up having a career-best year.

Winters played in and started in a career-high 17 games for San Francisco, and more than doubled his career-best tackle total to finish with 101 total tackles, which led the team. With that, he added eight tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three hits on the quarterback and a 74-yard pick six against the Colts.

Now, Winters has proven what he can do in an increased role, and the Cowboys hope they can get similar kinds of production and impact from him in Dallas.

226

A native of Brenham, Texas, Winters grew up about 226 miles south of AT&T Stadium. He attended Burton high school and initially played safety before converting to linebacker as soon as he arrived on campus at TCU.

In his final season of college football with the Horned Frogs, Winters was a key part of TCU's 2022 defense that helped them reach the CFP national championship game. The game before in the CFP semifinal against Michigan, Winters was named the MVP of the game after posting seven tackles, three tackles for loss and returned a 29-yard interception to give TCU a 34-16 lead late in the third quarter.

Fast forward four years, and Winters is back in his home state and can live in a new house that he's built in Arlington.

Related Content

news

3 Points: DeMarvion Overshown has breakout potential in Year 4

The NFL got a major dose of what DeMarvion Overshown can do when he stepped onto the field in 2024, and his health can propel him to a breakout season in 2026.

news

3 Points: DaRon Bland working to find top form in 2026

The Pick-Six King has had more than his fair share of challenges over the past two seasons, but he and the Cowboys are hoping for a return to historic form.

news

3 Points: Shavon Revel has plenty working for him in Year 2

One of the best cornerbacks in the country during his time at ECU, Shavon Revel is on track to potentially regain prime form for the Cowboys in 2026.

news

3 Points: Javonte Williams likely just getting started for the Cowboys

The breakout season Javonte Williams delivered for the Cowboys in 2025 was really more special than many might have noticed, and the young RB might just be getting started.

news

3 Points: CeeDee Lamb's continued success despite injuries in 2025

Despite running the least number of routes in his career due to injury, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was still able to continue his record-setting start to his NFL career with a strong 2025 campaign.

news

3 Points: What Kenny Clark brings in Season 11

Kenny Clark has seen his share of schemes throughout his career. And as he enters his 11th year, he once again finds himself right in the middle of Christian Parker's new defense.

news

3 Points: Tyler Smith in rare company with early success

In today's "3 Points" series, we take a closer look at Tyler Smith. Whether he's playing guard or sliding out to tackle, he doesn't give up much pressure on the quarterback, ranking among the best blockers in the NFL.

news

3 Points: Is KaVontae Turpin entering GOAT status as a kick returner?

KaVontae Turpin already has three Pro Bowls under his belt. Some of the very best to ever return kicks are sitting at four. Does that mean Turpin is at least in the conversation as one of the best?

news

3 Points: Jake Ferguson already climbing Cowboys TE charts

While Jake Ferguson had career-highs in catches, earning a second Pro Bowl, there is an area of his game that could be improved.

news

3 Points: Tyler Booker looking to build on strong start with Cowboys

With his rookie season in the rear view mirror, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Booker is looking to build on a strong start to his career heading into year two in Dallas.

news

3 Points: Donovan Ezeiruaku poised for big role in 2026

In a defense with new faces in new places, OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku is a familiar face set to shoulder a big role going into his second season in Dallas.

Advertising