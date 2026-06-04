2026 Training Camp: Cowboys will hold joint practice against Myles Garrett, Rams

An overhauled defense led by newly-hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be tested early by the Rams and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, while Schottenheimer's offense and offensive line will have its hands full with Garrett and a defense that was one of the best in the league prior to adding the seven-time All-Pro.

This means the Cowboys will get their first look at Garrett in a Rams uniform long before the two sides square off during their Week 15 bout at SoFi Stadium. It will also mark yet another joint practice between the Rams and Cowboys, something that has occurred often during training camp and as recently as 2025 in Oxnard.

It will also mark the second joint practice for the Cowboys this summer, having also signed on for one with the New Orleans Saints and a familiar face in Kellen Moore, the new head coach in The Crescent City.