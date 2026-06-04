 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2026

2026 Training Camp: Cowboys will hold joint practice against Myles Garrett, Rams

Jun 04, 2026 at 12:43 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

8_5_ Dak Prescott Rams Joint Practice

FRISCO, Texas — Training camp just got a lot more interesting for the Dallas Cowboys. When they get to Southern California in late July, there will be no shortage of headlines in their carry-on luggage, including the ongoing status of George Pickens and the addition of first-round pick Caleb Downs.

But the Los Angeles Rams have something special going on as well, having recently acquired reigning two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett via trade with the Cleveland Browns to blast off the month of June.

The two sides will participate in a joint practice this summer, a decision made official by head coach Brian Schottenheimer during voluntary OTAs.

An overhauled defense led by newly-hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be tested early by the Rams and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, while Schottenheimer's offense and offensive line will have its hands full with Garrett and a defense that was one of the best in the league prior to adding the seven-time All-Pro.

This means the Cowboys will get their first look at Garrett in a Rams uniform long before the two sides square off during their Week 15 bout at SoFi Stadium. It will also mark yet another joint practice between the Rams and Cowboys, something that has occurred often during training camp and as recently as 2025 in Oxnard.

It will also mark the second joint practice for the Cowboys this summer, having also signed on for one with the New Orleans Saints and a familiar face in Kellen Moore, the new head coach in The Crescent City.

This will be a very busy summer for a Cowboys team fighting vehemently to improve over their last two seasons, when then fell to a combined record of 14-19-1, missing the playoffs on both occasions; and with a mountain of pressure to become a contender in 2026.

Related Content

news

Tyler Guyton reacts to Cowboys opening up left tackle competition

After head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas will compete for the starting left tackle job, Guyton's approach to the competition is to "come to work every day" and "try to get better."

news

George Pickens absent from voluntary OTAs, expected at mandatory minicamp

The Pro Bowl receiver isn't present during the voluntary portion of the offseason, but Cowboys' head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave a promising update.

news

3 Points: Jalen Thompson could be special for Cowboys

Caleb Downs has justifiably owned headlines in Dallas, but the Cowboys have a special veteran talent in Jalen Thompson ready to team with him.

news

Mick Shots: Always the ball, the ball, the ball

While the defense struggled in many areas last season, one area that simply needs to change is recording more turnovers. Plus, OTA questions, deserving high fives and more.

news

Five storylines to watch during Cowboys OTAs: George Pickens, the defense & more

With the Cowboys beginning OTAs this week, a look at five storylines to keep an eye on throughout the week such as George Pickens' attendance, Christian Parker's defense and more.

news

3 Points: Dee Winters eyes growth with Cowboys after career-best year

After a career-best season in San Francisco last year, LB Dee Winters is looking to continue to grow in a fresh start back in his home state with the Cowboys.

news

IMPACT: How Myles Garrett, AJ Brown trades shape Cowboys schedule

Two of the best players in the NFL found new homes on June 1, and the blockbuster trades changed a few things for the Cowboys as well.

news

Cowboys PR staff wins PFWA's 2026 Pete Rozelle award

The Dallas Cowboys' PR staff has won the Pro Football Writers Association's 2026 Pete Rozelle award, given each year to an NFL team's PR staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

news

3 Points: DeMarvion Overshown has breakout potential in Year 4

The NFL got a major dose of what DeMarvion Overshown can do when he stepped onto the field in 2024, and his health can propel him to a breakout season in 2026.

news

2026 Cowboys Offseason Calendar: OTAs, Minicamp, Preseason

The complete calendar of NFL dates is set in stone, and the Cowboys know exactly what's left to work through ahead of the 2026 season.

news

2026 Schedule: Breaking down Philadelphia's offseason & season outlook

With changes on the coaching staff and the roster as a whole, a look at what the Philadelphia Eagles did during the offseason heading into their two annual matchups with the Cowboys in 2026.

Advertising