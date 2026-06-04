2026 Training Camp: Cowboys will hold joint practice against Myles Garrett, Rams

FRISCO, Texas — Training camp just got a lot more interesting for the Dallas Cowboys. When they get to Southern California in late July, there will be no shortage of headlines in their carry-on luggage, including the ongoing status of George Pickens and the addition of first-round pick Caleb Downs.
But the Los Angeles Rams have something special going on as well, having recently acquired reigning two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett via trade with the Cleveland Browns to blast off the month of June.
The two sides will participate in a joint practice this summer, a decision made official by head coach Brian Schottenheimer during voluntary OTAs.
An overhauled defense led by newly-hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be tested early by the Rams and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, while Schottenheimer's offense and offensive line will have its hands full with Garrett and a defense that was one of the best in the league prior to adding the seven-time All-Pro.
This means the Cowboys will get their first look at Garrett in a Rams uniform long before the two sides square off during their Week 15 bout at SoFi Stadium. It will also mark yet another joint practice between the Rams and Cowboys, something that has occurred often during training camp and as recently as 2025 in Oxnard.
It will also mark the second joint practice for the Cowboys this summer, having also signed on for one with the New Orleans Saints and a familiar face in Kellen Moore, the new head coach in The Crescent City.
This will be a very busy summer for a Cowboys team fighting vehemently to improve over their last two seasons, when then fell to a combined record of 14-19-1, missing the playoffs on both occasions; and with a mountain of pressure to become a contender in 2026.