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Game Specs | 2026

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Cowboys-Bucs: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 5

Oct 07, 2026 at 10:03 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_05_ HTW

FRISCO, Texas — Reinforcements could be on the way for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Tyler Smith, the Cowboys' All-Pro left guard, missed the first four games of the season with a thumb injury that led to him being moved to injured reserve.

For the first time since having surgery to repair the damaged ligament, Smith was back at practice, and that means there's a chance he might take the field against a Bucs defense led by two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea.

In yet another game that matches the Cowboys up against a winless, desperate team willing to empty the tank to try and land a victory, every little bit helps better their odds of going 2-0 at home and 3-2 through five games.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026
Time: 7:15 p.m. CT
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Dak Prescott and the offense finally came alive in the second half against the Texans to help secure the comeback win, powered by a career day from CeeDee Lamb and three rushing touchdowns from Javonte Williams, along with George Pickens swooping in to help save the day as well.

Defensively, the Cowboys' defense is making strides under Christian Parker, and hope to continue doing so when the Baker Mayfield-less Bucs walk into AT&T Stadium on Thursday.

There's no time to enjoy the gutsy win over the Texans this week, because a hangover would put the Cowboys right back where they don't want to be, under .500, but the Bucs aren't going to make anything easy … at all.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: PRIME VIDEO/FOX 4 DFW,  NFL+
Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)Listen (National): Westwood One Radio - Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)
Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys AppListen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com
Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)
Radio (Spanish)*:* Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

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