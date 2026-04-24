Malachi Lawrence drafted by Cowboys in 2026 first round

FRISCO, Texas — The headlines from free agency continued into the beginning of the 2026 NFL Draft for and by the Dallas Cowboys. Having proven recently that they're unafraid to wheel and deal to get a player they want, they transferred that energy over to the first pick in the first round, moving up from No. 12 to No. 11 in a trade with the Miami Dolphins to grab former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.
The next question was obvious: do they attack the linebacker position next with the 20th-overall pick, or maybe an outside linebacker, or a cornerback, or throw a curveball and add a blue chip player to the offensive side of the ball.
Striking a second trade deal on the night, the Cowboys sent the No. 20 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 23 pick, and Dallas has selected Malachi Lawrence out of the University of Central Florida.
Round 1: Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF
Three things to know:
- First-team All Big 12 (2025)
- Finished No. 10 on UCF's all-time sack (20 sacks)
- Honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year
Scouting Report + Fit:
Lawrence immediately provides versatility for Christian Parker and the Cowboys' defense, a former outside linebacker converted formally to defensive end at the University of Central Florida, meaning he's got experience in both roles as Dallas moves to a primarily 3-4 defensive front with multiple looks. His ability to climb the ranks of UCF's all-time best sack producers is due in large part because of his athleticism that isn't just above average — several of his measurables landing in the 90th percentile of this draft class, or higher.
He also enters the NFL with a plethora of pass rush moves, versus being a one- or two-trick pony, and offensive linemen will have a difficult time keeping his pads locked, that's if they can get in front of him after seeing his explosive first step. A ready-made pass rusher at the next level, Lawrence will need to improve his run defense and ability to seal the edge against running backs to truly find his potential for the Cowboys; and he'll likely need to add some mass to aid in that effort. The Cowboys believe they can unlock him in Dallas.