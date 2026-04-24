Malachi Lawrence wants to 'set the standard' with Cowboys

"When I first got to college, I didn't really have any pass rush skills that I knew about yet," Lawrence said."

That's obviously all changed, and in part with the assistance of Cowboys' assistant defensive line coach Demeitre Brim, previously a defensive analyst at UCF who, throughout the pre-draft process, helped Dallas understand exactly how high the ceiling could be for Lawrence.

The front office made it clear in their post-Day 1 press conference that he was their pick at 20th-overall but hoped they could pick up extra picks — which they did by way of two fourth-rounders from the Eagles to move down to No. 23 — and still have a chance to grab Lawrence; and the plan worked out masterfully.

"The film, when you watch it, it's very apparent," said head coach Brian Schottenheimer. "His ability to bend, to turn his toe and to accelerate off of different angles [is real]. What we love about him is he doesn't just get the quarterback. He gets the ball. And that's a big emphasis for us this year — getting back right in the giveaway and takeaway market."

The former First-team All Big 12 edge rusher not only finished 10th on UCF's all-time sack list with 20 through 37 games, but he also forced three fumbles over the last two seasons, to Schottenheimer's point regarding him being a football hunter.

Now joining 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs as blue chip players being looked upon to help quickly turn around the defense for incoming defensive player Christian Parker, Lawrence fully understands the assignment.