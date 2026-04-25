Jaishawn Barham to Cowboys as 2026 third-round pick

Scouting Report + Fit:

Barham is a football player, period. What does that mean? It means you're going to see him playing inside linebacker sometimes and, at other times, he'll line up and rush off the edge as an outside linebacker in Dallas. Barham began his career at Michigan as a Freshman All-American and went on to become a four-year starter for the Wolverines, the tenth-ranked linebacker out of high school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Leading all freshman in the country in tackles as a freshman is a testament to one of his biggest calling cards: making tackles.

Barham saw an increase in missed tackles in 2025, but rarely missed any in seasons prior (could be for a variety of reasons but it was an outlier year in that area). As for rushing the passer, when moved to the outside by Michigan last season, Barham produced 10 combined tackles for loss, four sacks, and 21 pressures through 12 games. He quickly diagnoses plays and react with lightning speed to shut it down, and Hands — violent. First step — explosive. Coverage ability — solid but needs refinement as an inside LB. Bend — above average for an outside LB. Experience — elite. Football IQ — high (Academic All-Big Ten selection).