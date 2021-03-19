Cowboys Sign Goodwin, Turner; 4 Players Waived

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys continued to address their special teams depth Friday, re-signing wide receiver Malik Turner to a one-year contract.

Turner, 25, was active for six games on special teams last season, posting two tackles. He was a core special teams player for the Seahawks from 2018-19 before joining the Cowboys last September off waivers from the Packers.

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin, who agreed to terms on a new two-year deal earlier this week, also officially signed Friday. Goodwin has led the Cowboys in special teams tackles each of the last two seasons.