Offseason | 2021

Cowboys Sign Goodwin, Turner; 4 Players Waived

Mar 19, 2021 at 03:15 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Sign-Goodwin,-Turner;-4-Players-Waived-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys continued to address their special teams depth Friday, re-signing wide receiver Malik Turner to a one-year contract.

Turner, 25, was active for six games on special teams last season, posting two tackles. He was a core special teams player for the Seahawks from 2018-19 before joining the Cowboys last September off waivers from the Packers.

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin, who agreed to terms on a new two-year deal earlier this week, also officially signed Friday. Goodwin has led the Cowboys in special teams tackles each of the last two seasons.

The Cowboys also waived four players who spent time on the practice squad last season and signed to the Reserve/Future list in January: center Marcus Henry, tight end Cole Hikutini, wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and wide receiver Chris Lacy.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Here We Go, March Madness Underway

March Madness isn't just about basketball. For the Cowboys, it's also about building a team within the constraints of a salary cap.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Recap the entire week for the Cowboys in free agency with the top headlines and analysis of a busy week.
news

Mock Roundup: Experts Picking These 8 To Cowboys

With the draft still over a month away, here's another set of mock drafts by the so-called draft experts. Check out these eight players that keep getting linked to the Cowboys' No. 10 pick.
news

How Tarell Basham Can Help The Pass Rush

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with Basham, a former third-round draft pick who spent the last two and a half seasons with the Jets.
news

FA Recap Day 4: Depth Added Along D-Line

Day 4 of free agency negotiations brought two new additions, as the Cowboys agreed to deals with three veteran defensive linemen.
news

Ladouceur's Career Falls Short Of Franchise Record

The improbable journey for L.P. Ladouceur has likely ended as the Cowboys signed another deep snapper, ending his career, just two games short of a team record.
news

DL Carlos Watkins Agrees To Terms With Cowboys

The four-year veteran will add depth to Dallas' defensive line.
news

FA Recap Day 3: Finalizing Deal With 2 Vets & More

The official start of free agency was a slower one. But the Cowboys did have some official news that will affect the special teams.
news

Snapper McQuaide Agrees; Reunites With Fassel

First it was kicker Greg Zuerlein, and now special teams coach John Fassel is reuniting with another Rams specialist in a veteran long snapper.
news

Jourdan Lewis Re-Ups With 2nd Deal In Dallas

One day after losing Chidobe Awuzie to free agency, the Cowboys agreed to terms with fellow 2017 draftee Jourdan Lewis on a three-year contract.
news

Mick Shots: Top Priority's Need Now Increasing

Breaking down the Cowboys' priorities now in free agency.
Advertising