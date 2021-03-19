Cowboys Sign Goodwin, Turner; 4 Players Waived

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys continued to address their special teams depth Friday, re-signing wide receiver Malik Turner to a one-year contract.
Turner, 25, was active for six games on special teams last season, posting two tackles. He was a core special teams player for the Seahawks from 2018-19 before joining the Cowboys last September off waivers from the Packers.
Cornerback C.J. Goodwin, who agreed to terms on a new two-year deal earlier this week, also officially signed Friday. Goodwin has led the Cowboys in special teams tackles each of the last two seasons.
The Cowboys also waived four players who spent time on the practice squad last season and signed to the Reserve/Future list in January: center Marcus Henry, tight end Cole Hikutini, wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and wide receiver Chris Lacy.