Cowboys Sign Kicker Brandon Aubrey From USFL

FRISCO, Texas - After a thorough search for added kicker competition next to Tristan Vizcaino that has stretched throughout the offseason, the Cowboys have found their guy in Brandon Aubrey who most recently spent the spring with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

Aubrey, a native of Plano, was originally a star on the soccer field where he played four years at Notre Dame, scoring 15 goals in 76 appearances as a defender. He was drafted in the first round of the MLS Draft in 2017 by Toronto FC, but his soccer career came to an end the next year in 2018.

Four years later, Aubrey found a home in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions after training to become a placekicker on the gridiron. He quickly cemented himself as one of the league's top kicker options, earning all-USFL honors in 2022 and helping lead the Stallions to a USFL title in 2023. This past season, Aubrey converted on 14 of 15 field goals and all 35 PATs.

He joins Dallas looking to compete for the starting kicker job with Tristan Vizcaino at training camp, which will start in Oxnard, Calif. on July 24.

Despite veteran options such as Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould being available in the free agent market, the Cowboys remained insistent that they would cast a wide net to find a kicker option, including the USFL.

A year ago, the Cowboys landed return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who was also a local standout coming from TCU. Turpin was named MVP of the USFL before signing with the Cowboys early in camp. He went on to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2022 as a return specialist.

"It's one of the great things about these leagues," Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in June about the potential of adding a USFL kicker. "Just like we found Turpin last year. The staff is doing a good job evaluating the guys. We'll see where we end up."