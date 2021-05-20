Cowboys Sign Pair Of Fourth-Round Draft Picks 

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys continue to sign their 2021 draft class.

Both fourth-round picks, linebacker Jabril Cox and offensive tackle Josh Ball, signed their rookie deals on Thursday.

That means six of the Cowboys' 11 draft picks are under contract. Fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko, sixth-round picks Quinton Bohanna and Israel Mukuamu, and seventh-round pick Matt Farniok signed their deals before last week's rookie minicamp.

After winning three FCS national titles atNorth Dakota State, Cox transferred to LSU in 2020 and finished third on defense with 58 tackles (6.5 for loss) and 3 interceptions in just 10 games. Ball played left and right tackle at Florida State and Marshall and gave up only three sacks in 687 career snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.