Cowboys stars 'super excited' to make NFL history in Brazil

FRISCO, Texas — On Thursday evening, the Dallas Cowboys will make franchise history when they depart to North Texas to make their way to Brazil, where they will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in the first-ever NFL game to be played in Rio de Janeiro.
All international games are a massive undertaking for the league and the teams that are participating, and this trek to South America will be no different. As the NFL works to ensure the playing field concerns are put to bed before the Cowboys and Ravens arrive, players are focused on what they can control.
Sitting at 1-1 on the season after a bounceback effort in their 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, the Cowboys control what will happen on Sunday against former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens — focused on putting a 2-1 record in their carry-on luggage on the way back to Dallas.
Several of the team's top players weighed in on the trip to Brazil, and there's plenty of excitement in the air knowing they'll be making NFL history.
George Pickens:
"I've never been to Brazil. Super excited. The first thing I'm thinking about is to see if we got fans out there."
Jake Ferguson:
"I'm really excited. I grew up playing football, and I think it's a beautiful game. To be able to take it all over the world is a beautiful thing. I'm anticipating it's gonna be pretty loud for kicks, and things like that. It'll be pretty interesting. Just watching some of the other games that were overseas, it's cool seeing all the different jerseys and it's gonna be this cool energy the entire time. … It is a business trip. We're not going for leisure or for sightseeing. When you view it that way, it's easier to lock in."
Ryan Flournoy:
"Definitely excited. It's a game we've been talking about since training camp, and it's here now. We've got to make sure we've got things in order to have a better trip than the Ravens, honestly."
Rashan Gary:
"Yes, I was in Sao Paulo two years ago. I feel like it's going to be different, especially being able to take football out of the country, bringing it to other people — the energy, the love, the environment. Especially Cowboys fans, because they travel heavy, and they travel a lot, so it's going to be a great experience and I can't wait."
Tyler Booker:
"My longest flight was from Tampa (FL) to Eugene (OR) for some official visits. I think that was eight and a half hours, something crazy like that. I'm definitely gonna find a couple movies I've been waiting to watch. I'll probably check those out, but we are flying through the night, so hopefully I'll just sleep through most of it. [But I'll watch] Harlem Knights, for sure. That's my favorite movie of all time."