Cowboys stars 'super excited' to make NFL history in Brazil

"I'm really excited. I grew up playing football, and I think it's a beautiful game. To be able to take it all over the world is a beautiful thing. I'm anticipating it's gonna be pretty loud for kicks, and things like that. It'll be pretty interesting. Just watching some of the other games that were overseas, it's cool seeing all the different jerseys and it's gonna be this cool energy the entire time. … It is a business trip. We're not going for leisure or for sightseeing. When you view it that way, it's easier to lock in."