Cowboys To Tender Two Restricted Free Agents

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys look likely to retain two of their restricted free agents.

They haven't officially extended the offers, but the team plans to tender both Cedrick Wilson and Antwaun Woods on Tuesday, issuing them original-round offers. They have until Wednesday to do so.

What that essentially means is that both players have been offered a one-year contract worth roughly $2 million. Under NFL rules, teams are allowed to extend first-round tenders, second-round tenders or the round originally drafted.

That last designation is the cheapest one. Wilson was a sixth-round pick and Woods was an undrafted free agent, so this tender allows the Cowboys to hold on to both players at the lowest cost possible.

It's still possible that another club could submit an offer sheet to either player, prompting the Cowboys to either match the offer or let him walk. But way more often than not, that doesn't tend to happen. The overwhelming likelihood is that both players will be back in a Cowboys uniform in 2021.

Woods has developed into one of the Cowboys' most surprising success stories over the past few years. He signed on in 2018 after being released by Tennessee, and he quickly shot up the depth chart to become a starter on the Cowboys' division championship team. He's gone on to start 17 games in the past two seasons.