Offseason | 2021

Cowboys To Tender Two Restricted Free Agents

Mar 15, 2021 at 06:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-To-Tender-Two-Restricted-Free-Agents-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys look likely to retain two of their restricted free agents.

They haven't officially extended the offers, but the team plans to tender both Cedrick Wilson and Antwaun Woods on Tuesday, issuing them original-round offers. They have until Wednesday to do so.

What that essentially means is that both players have been offered a one-year contract worth roughly $2 million. Under NFL rules, teams are allowed to extend first-round tenders, second-round tenders or the round originally drafted.

That last designation is the cheapest one. Wilson was a sixth-round pick and Woods was an undrafted free agent, so this tender allows the Cowboys to hold on to both players at the lowest cost possible.

It's still possible that another club could submit an offer sheet to either player, prompting the Cowboys to either match the offer or let him walk. But way more often than not, that doesn't tend to happen. The overwhelming likelihood is that both players will be back in a Cowboys uniform in 2021.

Woods has developed into one of the Cowboys' most surprising success stories over the past few years. He signed on in 2018 after being released by Tennessee, and he quickly shot up the depth chart to become a starter on the Cowboys' division championship team. He's gone on to start 17 games in the past two seasons.

After battling injuries during the first two years of his career, Wilson enjoyed some success in 2020. He caught 17 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns – most of which came in a breakout day against Seattle in Week 3. On top of that, he became a vital special teams player, as the Cowboys used him as both a punt returner and a trick play specialist.

Related Content

news

A Special, Previously Untold Dak Draft Story

Wade Wilson, the late former Cowboys quarterback and quarterbacks coach, was always a staunch supporter of Dak Prescott when he served as Prescott's position coach from 2016-17.
news

What To Expect From The Start Of Free Agency

NFL free agency got underway on Monday morning, as teams began taking advantage of the league's "legal tampering" window. What does that means for the Cowboys' free agency plans?
news

What's Next For OT: Did They Develop Some Depth?

The Cowboys obviously lost two key players in tackles La'el Collins and Tyron Smith last year. But in the process, did the team actually add some needed depth?
news

Spagnola: Just Maybe We Are Back To The Future

How Wednesday's press conference to announce Dak's signing was thankfully just like old times.
news

With Dak's Deal, Staubach's QB Advice Rings True

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has never forgotten the quarterback advice he got from arguably the greatest quarterback in team history.
news

Updated List Of Over 20 Cowboys Free Agents To Be

Free agency is just around the corner. The current list of free agents to be.
news

Progress Report: Gallup Takes Another Step Forward

Michael Gallup continued to emerge as a big-play receiver in 2020, leading the Cowboys in yards per catch despite injuries at the quarterback position.
news

With Dak Done, How Much Of "The Pie" Is Left?

Signing Dak Prescott was the most important step in building the Cowboys' roster for the future. With that out of the way, what comes next?
news

Progress Report: Jarwin's Role When He Returns

The Cowboys certainly had their share of season-ending injuries, but Blake Jarwin can't be forgotten. Now that he's scheduled to return in 2021, let's see how the offense might look with him back in the fold.
news

Mick Shots: Whole Lotta Dak & Pinch Of Quinn

Description: There's plenty for @Spags52 to discuss in his weekly Mick Shots with notes from today's press conference, a word about Dan Quinn and more!
news

Actions Speak Louder Than Words In Signing Dak

The negotiation was a long one, but in signing Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office made it perfectly clear how they feel about their franchise quarterback.
Advertising