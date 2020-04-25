Draft Central | 2020

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 01:30 PM

Cowboys Trade Up To Draft Center Biadasz

Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Trade! The Cowboys have moved up to the final pick of the fourth round (No. 146 overall) to make this selection:

  • Name: Tyler Biadasz
  • Position: Center
  • College: Wisconsin
  • Height/Weight: 6-4/315

The Rundown: Biadasz (pronounced Bee-ah-DISH) started all three years at Wisconsin and won the Rimington Award last year, given to the nation's top center. A powerful blocker up front, he was an All-American and first-team All-Big-Ten selection, continuing the Badgers' tradition of top offensive line play. Jonathan Taylor, drafted by the Colts in the second round, piled up over 6,000 rushing yards in three seasons running behind Biadasz and the Wisconsin line. Biadasz had a minor scope on his shoulder after the season, but that apparently didn't affect his draft stock in the Cowboys' mind one bit.

How He Fits In: Per NFL Media, the Cowboys traded one of their two fifth-round picks (No. 164) and a future fifth-rounder to the Eagles for the chance to take Biadasz. The reason is clear: Travis Frederick (who happens to be Wisconsin alumnus, too) is retiring. The Cowboys do like their in-house options. Joe Looney started 16 games two years ago while Frederick battled Guillain-Barre syndrome. Veteran Adam Redmond also returns. Last year's third-round pick Connor McGovern has potential. And left guard Connor Williams has versatility. But clearly the Cowboys thought Biadasz was good value at the end of the fourth, and he can offer competition here.

Next Cowboys Pick: 5th Round (179th overall)

