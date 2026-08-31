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News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys waive quarterback Joe Milton

Aug 31, 2026 at 03:09 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

**10 - Joe Milton, QB, 2nd year**
**10 - Joe Milton, QB, 2nd year**

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys waived quarterback Joe Milton on Monday.

Milton, who arrived in Dallas after the Cowboys traded a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Patriots for him in April 2025, had spent the offseason competing for the backup quarterback job with Sam Howell.

Earlier in the day, the Cowboys claimed Chiefs RB Emari Demercado off waivers. Milton was the corresponding move in order for Demercado to be added to the 53-man roster.

Across three preseason games for the Cowboys in 2026, Milton completed 29 of his 43 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Milton also added 12 carries for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Last week, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he felt confident Dallas had two capable backups in Milton and Howell. Schottenheimer recalled a conversation with Milton earlier in the offseason when the team signed Howell.

"His comments to me were one of very confident, 'Coach, it doesn't matter who you bring in here, I believe in myself,'" Schottenheimer said. "I think it probably got his attention, but to be fair to Joe, this is not the easiest system to learn. We ask a lot of our players, certainly the quarterback position. We are a volume type offense… He's in a much different place right now, talking about Joe, in terms of his understanding of what we do."

Milton said following Dallas' preseason win over the Cardinals that he was “way more comfortable” in Dallas’ offense after getting a full grasp of the playbook over the course of a 17-game season and his second training camp.

"You get to do a lot to more," Milton said. "When I say that, there's a lot more to our offense that we're able to do, change as the quarterback position. You're able to do all that, you're able to make sure that your points are right, make sure the way you're reading the play is correct. Just being able to go through that process of a whole year being in this offense to now, it's great."

When it came to Dallas' decision on a backup quarterback, Milton focused only on what he could control.

"That's out of my control," Milton said. "The only thing I'm able to do is go out there and call the play, and just make sure the offense is moving. Whatever they decide, they decide."

While the current decision leaves Dak Prescott and Sam Howell as the two quarterbacks on the Cowboys' 53-man roster, Milton is still subject to waivers. If he clears them, he could return on Dallas' practice squad.

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