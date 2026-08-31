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News - Regular Season | 2026

Reddy Steward, others remain with Cowboys via 2026 practice squad

Aug 31, 2026 at 02:58 PM
02_09_ Reddy Steward 2

FRISCO, Texas — The forming of an NFL roster occurs in multiple parts, and not just one fell swoop. That being the case, the Dallas Cowboys are currently building theirs in a way they believe will give them the best chance at ending a 30-year championship drought, and that includes making sure their practice squad is loaded with talent, too.

The initial cutdowns to get to a 53-man roster were made on Sunday, two days after the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. One day later, players who were not claimed on the league's waiver wire officially became free agents, allowing them to sign with any club.

Below is a running list of Cowboys' signings to the practice squad:

  • Reddy Steward (DB - Troy)
  • Israel Abanikanda (RB - Pittsburgh)
  • Justin Barron (LB - Syracuse)
  • Tommy Dunn (DT - Kansas)
  • Jordan Hudson (WR - Southern Methodist)
  • Marcellus Johnson (T - Missouri)
  • Derion Kendrick (DB - Georgia)
  • Anthony Smith  (WR - East Carolina)
  • Michael Trigg (TE - Baylor)
  • Isaiah Land (LB - Florida A&M)
  • Nick Leverett (C - Rice)
  • Curtis Robinson (LB - Stanford)
  • Adedayo Odeleye (DT - No College)*

Historically, the Cowboys have composed their 17-man (including the International Pathway Player exemption) mostly of players who were on their training camp roster. The same holds true for 2026, with several familiar names rejoining the team to continue developing and/or remain available when their number gets called during the season.

Steward was one of the tougher cuts for the Cowboys, a very good nickel corner with versatility to play safety as well, and they're more than happy to have him remain in Dallas.

The same can be said of Abanikanda, as they finish shaping their running backs room, Justin Barron and what he brings to the linebackers after an outstanding training camp, and the athleticism of Trigg has tight ends coach Lunda Wells very excited about his future.

Dunn gives the Cowboys an insurance policy at defensive tackle, narrowly being waived in initial cuts, and speedy seventh-round pick Anthony Smith gets to continue to develop and prove himself in a loaded wide receiver room.

With two weeks to go before the team travels to open their 2026 regular season against the New York Giants, expect more additions to the practice squad, and to the 53-man roster, for that matter.

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