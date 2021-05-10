Cowboys Went To Great "Lengths" To Add Wright

FRISCO, Texas – He grew up in California, went to college in Oregon. But Nahshon Wright says he "loves football" and that's the reason why he's not only heard of Dan Quinn, but is very familiar with his style of play.

A student of the game, Wright said he's followed Quinn's success in both Seattle and Atlanta and knew that was the type of scheme he wanted to play, if he got the chance to be in the NFL.

The Cowboys, perhaps with a nudge from Quinn and the defensive coaches, gave Wright that opportunity last week by drafting him in the third round.

While some draft "experts" believe Wright's selection as the 99th overall pick was a bit high, he might not be the right fit in every scheme. But he certainly has that one thing Quinn and head coach Mike McCarthy seem to be looking for: length.

At 6-4, 190 pounds, Wright has the physique of a big safety or even a lanky receiver. But at cornerback, there's not many that make it in the NFL with that type of size.

"Nahshon Wright, love his length," McCarthy said after the draft. "I really like his path through his career, the receiver skills. Dan Quinn was up at the Oregon State workout. We love the tape going into it. His ability to play with length but to also go and track the ball. Some of our guys compared him to Trevon (Diggs) as far as his ability to track the football."