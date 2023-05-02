Cowboys Won't Rule Out FA Market for WR Depth

"We're always looking to improve," McClay said. "We feel like we have players on the roster that are improving. We talked about the maturation process of players like Simi [Fehoko], [Jalen] Tolbert. We have guys that have been here for a year and we're looking for those guys to step up."

When asked about if the free agency market could be circled back on later this offseason, McClay didn't rule it out. With names such as T.Y. Hilton, N'Keal Harry and Sammy Watkins still available, the market has value that McClay feels could help the team down the line if the depth on the team doesn't take the necessary step forward ahead of training camp.

"If there's an opportunity to do something in free agency, we'll look at it," he said. "We feel good about the group [in Dallas] because they've been here, they've been in the system. They were players that got drafted and didn't play for the first year, so we've gotta speed up that curve there. If we have a problem, we'll go out and get somebody to continue to try and improve it."