CowBuzz: 2018 Pro Bowl Voting Is Now Open Until Dec. 14

Voting for the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl has officially started! Last year, Dallas had an impressive seven players representing the team at the game. What would be more impressive is having more there this year.
Cowboys Nation, this is where you come in! Do you want to see your favorite players in the game? Vote for them now – and every day until Dec. 14! There are two options for voting: via ballot and on Twitter.
Here are all of the Cowboys players listed on the ballot (http://www.dallascowboys.com/2018-pro-bowl-ballot):
In addition to online ballot voting or if you want to vote for a player who isn't shown above, you can vote on Twitter. Right now, there is only the option to Direct Message the @NFL handle with the names of players that you want to vote for.
However, the "Tweet to Vote Period" begins on Dec. 7 and you may then also vote by tweeting #ProBowlVote with either #FirstNameLastName, FirstName LastName or by tagging the player's @ Twitter handle. Retweets or replies of tweets that include the #ProBowlVote and any of the above combinations will also count as votes if they are public.
So don't forget to vote for all of your favorite Cowboys players up until Dec. 14!
The full list of rules can be found here: