CowBuzz: 2018 Pro Bowl Voting Is Now Open Until Dec. 14

In addition to online ballot voting or if you want to vote for a player who isn't shown above, you can vote on Twitter. Right now, there is only the option to Direct Message the @NFL handle with the names of players that you want to vote for.

However, the "Tweet to Vote Period" begins on Dec. 7 and you may then also vote by tweeting #ProBowlVote with either #FirstNameLastName, FirstName LastName or by tagging the player's @ Twitter handle. Retweets or replies of tweets that include the #ProBowlVote and any of the above combinations will also count as votes if they are public.

So don't forget to vote for all of your favorite Cowboys players up until Dec. 14!