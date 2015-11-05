CowBuzz: 6-Year-Old Cowboys Fan Distraught After Another Loss Without Romo

This video of a young Cowboys fan crying "I want Romo back" has quickly gone viral on the Internet. He is upset about losing a fifth straight game without the Cowboys' franchise quarterback under center.

Cowboys fans can see the light at the end of the tunnel with Tony Romo being able to throw at practice Wednesday after suffering from a broken left clavicle in Week 2. Jerry Jones said earlier this week that he fully expects to see Romo return as the starter Nov. 22 against Miami, the first week he's eligible to return to game action.