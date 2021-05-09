CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

Prescott first teamed up with Stand Up To Cancer back in 2018, when they announced their Early Career Investigator Award for colorectal cancer; in honor of the NFL veteran's mother, who lost her battle with colon cancer in 2013.

Formally known as the Stand Up To Cancer Peggy Prescott Early Career Scientist Award, the fellowship provides a two-year term funding to a rising star, who is expected to go on to produce cutting-edge and innovative science for decades to come.

According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, excluding skin cancers. With an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer in 2021, the American Society expects the disease to cause 52,980 deaths this year alone.

Working to fight against the statistics and expectations, Prescott announced his current fundraiser a day ago via his Instagram, which surpassed $15,000 in donation within the first 24 hours.