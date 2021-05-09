Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

May 09, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Audrey Westcott

Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.

Keeping with tradition, Prescott is honoring her this Mother's Day with a cancer research fundraiser, this time in collaboration with the Stand Up To Cancer organization. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is aiming to raise $50,000, in which the organization will use to fund colorectal cancer research.

Prescott first teamed up with Stand Up To Cancer back in 2018, when they announced their Early Career Investigator Award for colorectal cancer; in honor of the NFL veteran's mother, who lost her battle with colon cancer in 2013.

Formally known as the Stand Up To Cancer Peggy Prescott Early Career Scientist Award, the fellowship provides a two-year term funding to a rising star, who is expected to go on to produce cutting-edge and innovative science for decades to come.

According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, excluding skin cancers. With an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer in 2021, the American Society expects the disease to cause 52,980 deaths this year alone.

Working to fight against the statistics and expectations, Prescott announced his current fundraiser a day ago via his Instagram, which surpassed $15,000 in donation within the first 24 hours.

For those who wish to donate please click here and please visit www.cancer.org for more information on the latest cancer news, research, and treatment.

