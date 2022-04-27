CowBuzz: Cowboys Legends Compete On The Course

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic -- an officially sanctioned PGA TOUR Champions and Charles Schwab Cup event -- featured three Cowboys legends among 50 celebrity golfers who competed last weekend at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.
The golf event was a mixed PGA TOUR Champions Tour and Celebrity event, where the celebrities compete alongside the pros. Former Cowboys players Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith and DeMarcus Ware were among many other stars who competed in the inaugural ClubCorp Classic. Tony Romo played well in round one and ultimately finished solo second in the celebrity division.
The event has a unique aspect that provides a limited number of members in the portfolio of ClubCorp clubs to compete in a regional and national competition for the chance to be one of 10 amateur players who earn a spot to play in the ClubCorp Classic.
All the proceeds from the event benefited Momentous Institute.