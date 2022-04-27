CowBuzz: Cowboys Legends Compete On The Course

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic -- an officially sanctioned PGA TOUR Champions and Charles Schwab Cup event -- featured three Cowboys legends among 50 celebrity golfers who competed last weekend at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The golf event was a mixed PGA TOUR Champions Tour and Celebrity event, where the celebrities compete alongside the pros. Former Cowboys players Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith and DeMarcus Ware were among many other stars who competed in the inaugural ClubCorp Classic. Tony Romo played well in round one and ultimately finished solo second in the celebrity division.