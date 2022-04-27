Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Cowboys Legends Compete On The Course

Apr 27, 2022 at 03:30 PM
King_Brandie-HS22
Brandie King

Social Media Intern

CowBuzz--Cowboys-Legends-Compete-On-The-Course-hero

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic -- an officially sanctioned PGA TOUR Champions and Charles Schwab Cup event -- featured three Cowboys legends among 50 celebrity golfers who competed last weekend at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The golf event was a mixed PGA TOUR Champions Tour and Celebrity event, where the celebrities compete alongside the pros. Former Cowboys players Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith and DeMarcus Ware were among many other stars who competed in the inaugural ClubCorp Classic. Tony Romo played well in round one and ultimately finished solo second in the celebrity division.

The event has a unique aspect that provides a limited number of members in the portfolio of ClubCorp clubs to compete in a regional and national competition for the chance to be one of 10 amateur players who earn a spot to play in the ClubCorp Classic.

All the proceeds from the event benefited Momentous Institute.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Sending Families To Super Bowl

In honor of that tradition the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family surprised members of the community whose merit tells a similar story with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Gifts Exclusive Jordans To Teammates

It's officially giving season and on Wednesday, Dak Prescott surprised the team Christmas gifts to kick it off right.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Special Cleats For A Special Clause

A defensive-led Cowboys' win against the Saints highlighted DeMarcus Lawrence's impact on the field, while his anime-inspired cleats emphasized his dedication to the community.

news

CowBuzz: The Cowboys' MVP Connection

From one mission to another, the Dallas Cowboys are always about supporting their teammates. This week they teamed up with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) for a community workout at The Star at Frisco's practice field.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE.

news

CowBuzz: Football & Baseball This Week For DT

From the football field to the ballpark, Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa had a pro league week.

news

CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.

news

Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City

While Harrisburg, PA is just two hours from Philadelphia, the city still gave the keys to its hometown hero, Micah Parsons.

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford

From Boise State to the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford share a unique friendship and brotherhood.

news

­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.

Advertising