Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 01:00 PM

CowBuzz: Dak Donating Big On His Big Day

Taylor Stern

Quarterback Dak Prescott is celebrating turning 27this week, as he also prepares to return later this week to the facility in preparation for the 2020 season. Prescott has taken to his Instagram to ask fans for a different birthday gift this year. This year he's turning his focus toward his foundation "The Faith Fight Finish Foundation". 

Prescott founded this foundation to "invest in the future of our youth by empowering individuals, families, and communities to find strength through adversity. The foundation focuses on fighting cancer and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships; in honor of Dak's mom, Peggy!"

Prescott has encouraged fans and friends to "donate $27 or whatever you can give back" in celebration of his birthday. 

Learn more HERE.

Advertising