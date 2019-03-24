Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Iloka Shares Fitting Throwback Pic

Mar 24, 2019 at 12:59 PM
Taylor Stern

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys announced they had agreed to terms with veteran safety George Iloka, who had visited with the team last Friday.

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, he spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and then last year with the Minnesota Vikings. He will also be in familiar company joining the five former Boise State Broncos currently on the roster.

With Iloka now on the team, the Cowboys have DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Leighton Vander Esch, Darian Thompson and Cedrick Wilson all from Boise State. And perhaps one of the most popular Broncos players of all time - Kellen Moore - is now the Cowboys offensive coordinator.

It is also a Texas homecoming for Iloka, a Sugar Land native. He took to his personal twitter account to show his excitement with his new landing spot.

As they get closer to the draft, the message of gratitude is likely shared by the Cowboys as they've helped fill a void for the team's defensive backs.

