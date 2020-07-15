Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Jaylon Hosts Inaugural MEI Showcase

18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

As we get closer to training camp, most players are getting ready to be back at The Star in Frisco to get ready for the 2020 season. However, linebacker, Jaylon Smith, made an early stop by the Cowboys' headquarters building hosting the inaugural MEI Texas Showcase supporting minority entrepreneurs from across Texas. 

Smith, who founded the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute in 2019, "in an effort to help close the economic & educational gap in minority communities."

Smith and his team at MEI hosted a pitch-style competition where Texas minority entrepreneurs could showcase their small businesses and receive aid to get back on track amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. They received 147 applications from minority entrepreneurs in 42 Texas cities. They moved forward and selected 10 finalists to join us at the event where the top five competed in a format similar to the TV show "Shark Tank."

Smith announced on his twitter that not only did they add five new Texas based businesses to the MEI portfolio but they'd additionally be investing $600,000.

You can learn more about the selected businesses and MEI here https://meicapitalfund.org/

