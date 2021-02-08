CowBuzz: NFL Greats, Celebrities Salute Pearson

Over generations the No. 88 jersey has become a sacred symbol in Cowboys Nation. Representing talent like Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and now rising star CeeDee Lamb, the jersey comes with great reward, but even greater expectations.

Setting the blueprint for those expectations was Drew Pearson.

Known for his "Hail Mary" catch in the Cowboys' 1975 divisional playoff win over the Vikings, Pearson spent 11 years defining the expectations that future No. 88's would have to measure up to. Little did he know he would spend triple that time waiting for a much-deserved selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And after 33 years, we can finally say that the wait is over.

On Saturday, Pearson became the 20th member of the Dallas Cowboys franchise to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class.