CowBuzz: Study Ranks Cowboys Fans No. 1

Jun 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Taylor Stern

If you're reading this, it's easy to say that Dallas Cowboys fans are the best in the NFL. But thanks to a recent study from Emory University's Goizueta School of Business, it's a fact.

DeMarcus Lawrence also took to Twitter to echo these findings:

America's Team fans were found to be the most loyal fans for the third straight year. Following the Cowboys, the top five fan bases also include the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFC East shows their strong fan bases with the Washington Redskins being 11 on the list.

Emory professor Michael Lewis conducts his study using three measures of fan engagement: fan equity, social equity and road equity. Fan equity looks at how much fans are willing to spend on the team. The Cowboys came in first for this area. Social equity shows the amount of support a team has on social media, and the Cowboys were third behind the Patriots and Steelers. Lastly, road equity counts for the amount of support a team has for away games and adjusts for how the team performs in those games. Dallas was second behind Philadelphia in this category.

**Click here to read more about the study.**

As the NFL enters their 100th season, Cowboys fans have an extra sense of pride knowing there is solid and consistent proof of their undeniable dedication to the Cowboys.

