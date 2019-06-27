CowBuzz: Study Ranks Cowboys Fans No. 1

America's Team fans were found to be the most loyal fans for the third straight year. Following the Cowboys, the top five fan bases also include the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFC East shows their strong fan bases with the Washington Redskins being 11 on the list.

Emory professor Michael Lewis conducts his study using three measures of fan engagement: fan equity, social equity and road equity. Fan equity looks at how much fans are willing to spend on the team. The Cowboys came in first for this area. Social equity shows the amount of support a team has on social media, and the Cowboys were third behind the Patriots and Steelers. Lastly, road equity counts for the amount of support a team has for away games and adjusts for how the team performs in those games. Dallas was second behind Philadelphia in this category.