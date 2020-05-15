Cowbuzz

Presented by

Friday, May 15, 2020 11:00 AM

CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020

18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

CowBuzz-Twitter-Bet-Turns-Into-CeeDeeRun2020-hero

Prior to the NFL Draft, Cowboys' Draft Show host Kyle Youmans responded to a fan that suggested if CeeDee Lamb we're still available at 17 that the team should take him. Youmans didn't believe the Oklahoma wide receiver would still be undrafted by that point and said if that were to happen he would run from his apartment to The Star in Frisco and back. Turns out, that equates to over 13 miles and would be considered a half-marathon.

As we all know now, Lamb was still available and drafted by the team at 17. While most of Cowboys Nation was celebrating the draft pick, Youmans knew that he had happily lost this casual bet and would have to pay his end of the deal.

On Wednesday, Youmans, completed his self-titled #CeeDeeRun2020 and documented the process on his personal social media.

While we look forward to the 2020 season, some fans are already anxious to see what Youmans might agree to next draft.

Hear more from Youmans and his completed #CeeDeeRun2020 on this week's episode of The Blitz.

Related Content

CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art
news

CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art

When our very own Ambar Garcia, isn't producing all of Dallas Cowboys Spanish digital content for Somos Cowboys, you can often find her behind a canvas.
CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88
news

CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88

On Thursday it was announced that Lamb would don the jersey number 88, aligning his name with previous wide receiver greats such as Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.
CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign
news

CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement on their rookie free agents, but a dozen players have already shared the news on their own social accounts.
CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back

On Thursday, Ezekiel Elliott announced his efforts to provide relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be releasing merchandise with CentreTX this weekend and 100% of the profits will aid the North Texas Food Bank.
CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief
news

CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief

While we may not be able to watch sports, many athletes have stepped up during this challenging time to make their most important plays in the community.
CowBuzz: National Medal of Honor Day Recognition
news

CowBuzz: National Medal of Honor Day Recognition

Last fall, the National Medal of Honor Foundation announced that Arlington, Texas had been selected as the site for the future National Medal of Honor Museum. 
CowBuzz: Teammates Say Goodbye to Frederick
news

CowBuzz: Teammates Say Goodbye to Frederick

On Monday, center, Travis Frederick, announced his sudden retirement from the NFL at the age of 29.
CowBuzz: HotBoys & Teammates Staying Busy
news

CowBuzz: HotBoys & Teammates Staying Busy

While the sports world has hit a collective pause, several Dallas Cowboy players have taken this to use their platform and give back to the community.
CowBuzz: Portion of Jarwin's Bonus to OSU Staff
news

CowBuzz: Portion of Jarwin's Bonus to OSU Staff

He called it an "incredible blessing" to continue his career as a Dallas Cowboy.
CowBuzz: This QB Wants "Tua" Play for Dallas
news

CowBuzz: This QB Wants "Tua" Play for Dallas

After an outstanding college career at Alabama where he became a national champion and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Tagovalioa sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche to discuss his future. 
CowBuzz: Jaylon Smith Featured on TODAY
news

CowBuzz: Jaylon Smith Featured on TODAY

The Dallas Cowboys' 2019 tackle leader has committed himself to creating opportunities for minorities through the Jaylon Smith Minority Entrepreneurship Institute. 

Advertising