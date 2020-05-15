CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020

Prior to the NFL Draft, Cowboys' Draft Show host Kyle Youmans responded to a fan that suggested if CeeDee Lamb we're still available at 17 that the team should take him. Youmans didn't believe the Oklahoma wide receiver would still be undrafted by that point and said if that were to happen he would run from his apartment to The Star in Frisco and back. Turns out, that equates to over 13 miles and would be considered a half-marathon.