CowBuzz: Woods Hosts Inaugural Community Day

1st Annual Community Day was a success. 500+ people coming together in one of the most dangerous parts of Los Angeles (The Jungles)! My first time giving back to the Community that I was born and raised in was everything I imagined it to be. Growing up in the Jungles has made me to the man I am today. I am a product of my environment. I am a representative of those going through the day to day struggles of the HOOD. Because I come from those same struggles and am here to spread LOVE to show YOU it’s possible. So thanks to everyone who came out and had a good time on the 4th of July with ya boy! This was the 1st of many! Stay tuned for next year at JIM GILLIAM PARK!🤝 . . . Special thanks to @smokintellesbbqandgrill @starstatusclub @onestaronefamily @orangecounty_hardhittahz @djmeez