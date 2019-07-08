 Skip to main content
CowBuzz: Woods Hosts Inaugural Community Day

Jul 08, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Taylor Stern

With a breakout 2018 season, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods became the nose tackle that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli had been looking for. He was a great addition to the team last season when they had been looking for a run-stuffer who has the ability to also help collapse the pocket. An exclusive rights free agent after this upcoming season, Woods has been outspoken about his desire to stay with the "Hot Boyz" Cowboys defensive line for a long time.

However, the California native is not letting anything on the field get in the way of giving back to his local community in a big way. Last week Woods posted to his social a look back at his inaugural community day that helped over 500 people in what he called a "dangerous" part of the city. Woods has been open about sharing his struggles growing up and his love for the Southern California area that was also home to his college football career at USC.

Quarterback Dak Prescott took notice of the event and left a special comment saying, "Love this Bro!! Continue to be the Example."

1st Annual Community Day was a success. 500+ people coming together in one of the most dangerous parts of Los Angeles (The Jungles)! My first time giving back to the Community that I was born and raised in was everything I imagined it to be. Growing up in the Jungles has made me to the man I am today. I am a product of my environment. I am a representative of those going through the day to day struggles of the HOOD. Because I come from those same struggles and am here to spread LOVE to show YOU it’s possible. So thanks to everyone who came out and had a good time on the 4th of July with ya boy! This was the 1st of many! Stay tuned for next year at JIM GILLIAM PARK!🤝 . . . Special thanks to @smokintellesbbqandgrill @starstatusclub @onestaronefamily @orangecounty_hardhittahz @djmeez

From the looks of his photos it seemed everyone who attended enjoyed a great time on the Fourth of July and was treated to a meal. If you live in the area stay tuned to Woods' social as he shared, stay tuned for next year.

