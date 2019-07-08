CowBuzz: Woods Hosts Inaugural Community Day

With a breakout 2018 season, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods became the nose tackle that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli had been looking for. He was a great addition to the team last season when they had been looking for a run-stuffer who has the ability to also help collapse the pocket. An exclusive rights free agent after this upcoming season, Woods has been outspoken about his desire to stay with the "Hot Boyz" Cowboys defensive line for a long time.
However, the California native is not letting anything on the field get in the way of giving back to his local community in a big way. Last week Woods posted to his social a look back at his inaugural community day that helped over 500 people in what he called a "dangerous" part of the city. Woods has been open about sharing his struggles growing up and his love for the Southern California area that was also home to his college football career at USC.
Quarterback Dak Prescott took notice of the event and left a special comment saying, "Love this Bro!! Continue to be the Example."
From the looks of his photos it seemed everyone who attended enjoyed a great time on the Fourth of July and was treated to a meal. If you live in the area stay tuned to Woods' social as he shared, stay tuned for next year.