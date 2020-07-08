CowBuzz: Zeke Takes "Feed Me" To Next Level

View this post on Instagram

I am grateful to give back to the city that’s given me so much. I am thankful for @centretx and YOU my fans for raising enough money to help feed over 400,000 families in North Texas this summer. I hope that this money helps provide much needed relief for those that are currently challenged. I’m looking forward to teaming up with @centretx and @northtexasfoodbank in the future to keep providing meals for those in need in our communities.