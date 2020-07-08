CowBuzz: Zeke Takes "Feed Me" To Next Level

Ezekiel Elliott is famous for his "Feed Me" celebration on the football field, but after his recent collaboration with a clothing brand, he was able to help feed 400,000 North Texas families in need.
In April, Zeke announced he was teaming up with CentreTX to release exclusive merchandise and donate 100% of proceeds of sales from his merchandise line to the North Texas Food Bank.
He announced this week the total donation totaled up to $85,000. This donation is part of efforts to provide relief to the North Texas community during the COVID-19. Zeke, who has recovered from his June COVID-19 diagnosis, made an effort to personally deliver the check to the North Texas Food Bank.