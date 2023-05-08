Dak on Cooks: "His Speed is Different than Others"

Prescott's excitement around what Brandin Cooks specifically can bring to the offense in 2023 is palpable, as the 10-year veteran has already been able to make an impact on everyone around him.

"The moment that guy showed up, just watching him in workouts and how he carries himself from drill-to-drill, what he does pre-workout and post-workout to take care of his body to have that speed," Prescott said. "When you throw it to him, it stands out, his speed is different from many others. He's already been helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback to teach them the little nuances of route-running. It's gonna be huge for me and huge for the room."

During his career, Cooks' speed has helped him earn six 1,000-yard seasons with four different quarterbacks. Of his 57 career touchdown receptions, 27 have been of 20 or more yards, including a 98-yard touchdown in 2016 as a member of the Saints.