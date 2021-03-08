Dak Prescott, Cowboys Agree To New Contract

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott's long-awaited new contract is finally here.

The Cowboys announced Monday night that Prescott and the club have agreed to terms on a new deal. Terms have not been disclosed; further information and details will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday, the club said in a press release. According to multiple reports, it's a four-year deal worth at least $160 million that includes over $120 million guaranteed.

Both sides have agreed to terms before Tuesday's tentative NFL deadline to place a second straight franchise tag for Prescott. This year's one-year tag for quarterbacks is worth $37.7 million. While the full details aren't yet known, a new multi-year deal will conceivably help the Cowboys spread out the money and reduce the 2021 salary cap hit, creating more room to operate in free agency when the new league year begins next week.