Dak Prescott: Every season with Cowboys is 'Super Bowl or bust'

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has never shied away from the fact that each season, he and his teammates have one goal: Win the Super Bowl.

When Super Bowl LXI comes around on February 14, 2027, it'll be over 31 years since Dallas last hoisted the Lombardi trophy. Regardless of the results of years past, the expectation to be at the top of the NFL remains the same for Prescott, who will play his 11th season with the Cowboys in 2026.

"That's the one thing I love about the Cowboys nation and being a player of the Cowboys is, it's Super Bowl or bust," Prescott said while speaking to fans during a virtual meet and greet alongside Cowboys rookie DB Caleb Downs. "And truthfully, that's the only reason you play this game. And so if that's not your mindset, if that's not your mindset as a fan, then to me, you don't have the right passion. You're not a true winner. So absolutely, we're working every day for it…"

"Whether it be competing away from the game or even in the game when we're competing, that's why we have players like Caleb [Downs], changed our defensive coordinator, that scheme, and super excited about what we're going to offer you guys."

Winning a championship begins in the offseason. For Prescott, this offseason has seen throwing sessions with his teammates, homing in on his golf game, and building towards improving on the Cowboys' 7-9-1 record in 2025 .

"It's been fun," Prescott said. "It's been busy, obviously we had the offseason training and the workouts, but when that ended a few weeks ago, for me it was about playing golf… Had the receivers and the tight ends, all the pass catchers, out in Utah. We had a great time just getting better and getting camaraderie… it's been a great offseason."

The Cowboys' struggles last season didn't stem as much from Prescott and the offense, who were one of the best units in the league. Defensively however, Dallas fielded one of their worst defenses in franchise history, prompting widespread changes on that side of the ball this offseason.

First, Dallas hired Christian Parker, a first-time coordinator who had previously been with Dallas' NFC East rival Eagles. Then came player acquisitions and additions in free agency like Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant among others. And last, but certainly not least, came the NFL Draft, where the Cowboys feel they hit it out of the park in selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the 11th overall pick.

Downs has yet to play an NFL snap, but has already caught the eye of Prescott and the other veterans on the roster because of his approach to the game.

"All the great things he's done, the way that he approaches the game, his mentality and all of that, it's what you want," Prescott said of Downs. "But at the end of the day, it's about putting on the pads and go making plays. But we couldn't have asked for a better rookie, a man to step in. And understand really just the responsibility that's kind of not necessarily on his shoulders, but that a new defense is trying to great and trying to create an identity, and how much of a big part he's going to play in it."