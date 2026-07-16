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20 Questions | 2019

No.8) How does Schotty evolve in Year 2?  

Jul 16, 2026 at 02:31 PM
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by Patrik WalkerNick Eatman & Tommy Yarrish
20-questions-7-16

FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at how Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer can continue to evolve Dallas' offense in his second season as the play caller.

No.8) How does Schotty evolve in Year 2?

Patrik: Two words: red zone. This is an offense that could've been unstoppable in Schottenheimer's first season calling plays, but their wall of kryptonite was always waiting for them at around the 20-yard line. Can they run the ball with Javonte Williams? Yep. Can they work the field underneath with Jake Ferguson and the wideouts? Yep. Can they stretch the field with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy? Yep.

Can they punch it into the end zone after doing all of those things, once they get into the red zone? Last year, the answer was, more often than not, a resounding "no". I'm sure Schotteheimer and Klayton Adams have studied those failings this offseason until they're blue in the face, and if they can flip that switch for the offense in 2026 … whoa buddy.

Tommy: Getting the running backs more involved in the passing game. Red zone is a good answer too, but one thing that could help with that is getting the ball into the hands of guys like Javonte Williams, and if he earns his stripes this offseason, Jaydon Blue.

Last season, Javonte Williams had the lowest number of receptions and receiving yards of his career outside of the season he got injured in Denver with 35 receptions for 137 yards. In the other three seasons outside of that, Williams had averaged around 47 receptions and 296 yards in the receiving game. That's not a huge difference, but there is more to take advantage of there especially when so much attention will go to CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and Jake Ferguson.

Additionally, we've talked a lot about the RB2 spot, and the Cowboys have been high on Jaydon Blue this offseason. At Texas, one of his specialties was creating big plays as a pass catcher (42 receptions, 368 yards and six touchdowns in his final collegiate season). What's a way for the second-year back to get on the field and the 53-man roster? Finding ways to make those explosive plays in the passing game again. Now, the big thing with Blue is he'll have to improve on his ball security and prove he can be effective between the tackles. That said, his ability in the receiving game is a difference maker.

Nick: I don't know if it's one specific thing that I look to for Schotty. Sure, there were some end-of-half clock issues or play-calling in the red zone. But to me, all of that is part of the growing process of a first-year coach. That's what you have to expect when you put ANYONE in a situation for the first time.

And yes, I went all caps on the anyone because if you look at some of the best coaches in NFL history, there have been struggles early on. We're talking about Schotty going 7-9-1 - basically just a repeat performance from the previous 7-10 season under Mike McCarthy. So the Cowboys didn't go backwards, just maintained and did so with the worst defense in franchise history.

But I know there are examples of everything out there in the NFL coaching world. You can make your case with just about anything - but I'll just point out a few head coaches who turned out pretty good that were not great to start. Bill Parcells (3-12), Jimmy Johnson (1-15), Bill Walsh (2-14), Andy Reid (5-11) and Bill Belichick (6-10) all had losing seasons in their first year or two. In fact, Belichick had a losing season five of his first six years as head coach. Makes you wonder how he ever really got another shot but the people in New England are certainly glad he did.

Not saying Schotty is on the same path at all. Just pointing out that some of the greatest coaches in NFL history had seasons way worse than Scotty's 7-win, 1-tie season as a rookie coach. I think he will evolve like so many others have as well.

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