FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at where the Cowboys' left tackle position with a simple question regarding the season opener in New York.

No.7) Who is the Week 1 starting left tackle?

Tommy: I'm going with Tyler Guyton. I could be wrong, but I'm not sure how much of a true competition there is for the starting job. That's not a dig at Nate Thomas, who I thought held his own at times last season considering he was a seventh-round pick in 2024, was placed on injured reserve his rookie season and started four games this past year. I just believe that between the two of them, Guyton has been the better option.

Could that all change in a heartbeat at training camp? Sure, and Thomas will need to be ready regardless as unfortunately, Guyton has had some trouble with injuries and staying on the field during the offseason. But if he is able to stay fully healthy throughout the course of training camp, I find it difficult to imagine a scenario where he is not the starter.

Nick: I really hope it's Tyler Guyton but something tells me it's not going to be. The reason I say "hope" is because that would be the best situation for everyone, meaning Guyton is playing well enough on the left side and Terence Steele is doing his thing on the right side, which keeps Tyler Smith at left guard - his best position.

But just because I said it might not be Guyton on the left side, that doesn't mean he's benched. He could be the right tackle if things don't go well for Steele. And who knows, Nate Thomas could really make this interesting if he stays healthy all camp and preseason.

To me, the question the Cowboys must figure out - is Tyler Guyton or Nate Thomas better at left tackle than T.J. Bass is at left guard. Because if they really want to put the five best linemen out there, then that's what needs to be evaluated. If Bass is the answer, then Tyler Smith probably kicks out to tackle. If that's not the case, then I would think Guyton would be the guy but it's not going to be handed to him. If Nate Thomas is better, I don't think this version of the Cowboys is worried about benching first-round draft picks at all.

Kurt: Hard to answer this one when the team also seems to be wondering who will step up, but I'm going with Tyler Guyton. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has said Guyton is "maybe one of the most athletic big men I've ever been around … but there's got to be more consistency." And Guyton himself has stated he's trying to increase his strength, so there is obviously work to be done. But he has spent various times this offseason training with two future Hall of Famers in former Cowboys great Tyron Smith and Lane Johnson. That's got to help, right?