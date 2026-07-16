Role Call: LT Overton could show out early on at a position of need

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We continue with Cam Johnson.)

How He Got Here:

LT Overton last played football at Alabama, sure, but he's a Texas native, making his move to Dallas a bit of a homecoming. He was born in College Station before eventually moving to Georgia for high school, returning to the state of Texas to begin his collegiate career with the Aggies in 2022. Two years later, he transferred to Alabama and, two years after that, he heard his phone ring in the 2026 NFL Draft; and it was the Dallas Cowboys notifying him they'd selected him in the fourth round.

What's Next:

Overton will have an opportunity to carve his way onto the 53-man roster at a position of need in Dallas. The decision to select both Malachi Lawrence in the first round and Overton in the fourth (rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham is starting his career as an off-ball LB) says a lot about how they feel at the position. Not much is set in stone yet, and that bodes well for Overton, as does the fact he is back to going up against former Bama teammate Tyler Booker in an iron-sharpens-iron situation going forward.

Did You Know: